Consol drops district opener to Georgetown 14-10

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated lost to Georgetown 14-10 Friday night at Tiger Field in their District 11-5A Div. I opener.

Despite a valiant defensive effort, Consol turned the ball over five times and couldn’t overcome multiple penalties.

”Too many turnovers,” said Consol head coach Brandon Schmidt. “Offensively, poor execution at times. Too many penalties for us to win the game. Our kids are fighting their tails off and we lose a four-point game and we have five turnovers and I don’t know how many penalties. If we can put a football game together and not turn the ball over and eliminate penalties, the sky’s the limit for this team,” Schmidt added.

Georgetown scored the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter on an Andrew Petter touchdown run. The Eagles also scored the first touchdown of the game in the second quarter to take a 7-0 halftime lead.

Consol scored its first touchdown in the third quarter on a Trey Taylor 51-yard touchdown run to tie the game 7-7. Then in the fourth quarter, Colton Chmelar kicked a 51-yard field goal to take the lead 10-7.

The Tigers will hit the road next week at Cedar Park.

