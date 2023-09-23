Cypress Christian Takes Down Milano

Milano, Texas (KBTX) -

Eagle Gabe Sanders started the night off with an amazing punt return. Nearly making the touchdown to only get tripped up at the goal line. Eagle Andres Ruelas finished it off though. Alas that is the only touchdown they manage besides field goal attempt for the first half. Second half Milano manages 10 more points but its not enough. Warriors take the win 42- 20.

Next friday September 29th at 7p. Milano will host Geneva in a non-conference game.

