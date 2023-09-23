Huntsville beats Montgomery in district opener

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - After earning a 6-3 lead early, the Hornets didn’t let the foot off the gas en route to a 44-27 district opener win.

It was Huntsville’s last home game at Bowers Stadium before moving to their own Huntsville ISD Stadium.

“Well it feels good to be 1-0 in district because they are a good team,” said Head Coach Rodney Southern. “It didn’t matter what records were tonight and we knew that, but they are a good football team and Grant’s done a good job with them. It’s good to get a W.”

Next week the Hornets will be on the road at Lamar Consolidated.

