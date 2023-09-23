Lexington beats Caldwell 33-25

Lexington beats Caldwell 33-25
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Hornets are still looking for their first win of the season following a 33-25 loss to Lexington Friday night at Hornet Stadium.

Caldwell (0-5) was able to tie the game at 7 in the second quarter on a quarterback keeper by Coy Becka from 13 yards out.

Lexington (3-2) will retake the lead on a 41 yard touchdown pass from Kase Evans to Owen Rhodus as the Eagles take a 13-7 halftime lead.

Caldwell will have their bye next week and will step back on the field on October 6 as they take on Gonzales in their district opener. Lexington will also have a bye next week and host their district opener on October 6th against Florence.

