Lovelady rolls past Leon 30-6

(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOVELADY, Texas (KBTX) -The Lovelady Lions showed why they’re the 8th best team in the country when they defeated Leon 30-6.

The loss drops to Cougars’ record to 2-3 on the season.

Lovelady quarterback Lance Pierce connected on a deep ball to Clifton Davis which set up Dayvian Skinner for a rushing touchdown.

Leon will try to get back on track when they take on Groveton on Oct. 6.

