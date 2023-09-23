Lovelady rolls past Leon 30-6

LOVELADY, Texas (KBTX) -The Lovelady Lions showed why they’re the 8th best team in the country when they defeated Leon 30-6.

The loss drops to Cougars’ record to 2-3 on the season.

Lovelady quarterback Lance Pierce connected on a deep ball to Clifton Davis which set up Dayvian Skinner for a rushing touchdown.

Leon will try to get back on track when they take on Groveton on Oct. 6.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.