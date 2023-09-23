Navarro Panthers pounce on the Giddings Buffaloes to pick up 56-28 victory

2023 Friday Football Fever
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - Homecoming night in Giddings as the Buffaloes hosted the Navarro Panthers for week 5 of Friday Football Fever action and the first district game of the year.

Giddings Homecoming
Giddings Homecoming(KBTX)

The Buffaloes attack first when sophomore quarterback Gunner Fromme lobs a deep pass to junior wide receiver Cade Patschke, who’s waiting patiently in the corner of the endzone to pull down the touchdown, securing the first points of the game.

The Panthers answered right back. Senior running back Diego Chapa gets the pitch from senior quarterback Colton Schuelke and glides untouched into the endzone, leveling the score, but a missed field goal would make the score 14-13.

The Buffaloes and Panthers would battle back and forth all night.

3rd and 10, ball on the 17-yard line for Giddings. Fromme goes back to the air to find sophomore running back Bryson McDaniel, who turns on the jets down the sideline to put the Buffalos back on top 14 to 7.

Giddings cheerleaders
Giddings cheerleaders(KBTX)

Again, Navarro had an answer. Schuelke hands the ball off to senior running back Landun Taylor, who picks up the 24-yard touchdown run and levels up the score 14-14.

The visiting Panthers kept their foot on the gas, not letting up. This time Navarro’s Schuelke keeps the ball on the ground, takes matters into his own hands, and scrambles for a 13-yard touchdown to put his team up 21-14 after a two-point conversion.

Giddings looking to answer back. 1st and 10 on the Buffalo 31-yard line but they can’t hold on to the ball. Senior linebacker Hayden Toliver is there to scoop up the ball to pick up the defensive touchdown.

Giddings offensive lineman Kevin Ramirez scoring a touchdown.
Giddings offensive lineman Kevin Ramirez scoring a touchdown.(KBTX)

The score 28-21 heading into halftime. Second and goal on the four-yard line. Patschke takes the snap and lobs the ball to offensive lineman Kevin Ramirez, who pulls it down for a big boy touchdown. Whoever said linemen can’t catch clearly hasn’t seen Ramirez in action. But, it wouldn’t be enough to hold off Navarro. The Panthers put a damper on homecoming for the Giddings Buffaloes with a 56-28 victory.

The Giddings Buffalo Gals DRILL Team was KBTX’s Drill Team of the Week.

Giddings Gals Drill Team
Giddings Gals Drill Team(KBTX)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is an investigation underway at St. Joseph Hospital involving multiple law enforcement...
Extra security on campus at St. Joseph Hospital during active investigation
The Village is again open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and continues a partnership...
The Village announces return to Downtown Bryan in original building
If you have information on his whereabouts, contact 1-866-680-6667.
Texas parolee with local ties wanted by TDCJ
If you have information please reach out to CSPD at 979-764-3600.
Police searching for missing 17-year-old
FILE - Plastic cups for cold drinks undergo a shake test on an orbital shaker at the Tryer...
Starbucks facing lawsuit over refresher drinks

Latest News

Huntsville beats Montgomery in district opener
Bryan Vikings football logo
Bryan wins district opener over Temple
Caldwell Hornets football logo
Lexington beats Caldwell 33-25
Cameron drops close contest to Lorena