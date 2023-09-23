Rudder opens district play with 40-13 win over Lamar Consolidated

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers beat Lamar Consolidated 40-13 at Merrill Green Stadium Friday night to open district play.

The Rangers lead by 20-0 at half and never let off the gas.

Jaquise Martin played at quarterback for an injured Cody Billings.

Rudder has a bye next week, and is on the road at Huntsville for week seven of the high school football season.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.