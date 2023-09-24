Aggie Men’s Golf Tournament Preview: SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. – The No. 17 Texas A&M men’s golf team measures itself against its league brethren when it tees at the SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate at the Country Club of Birmingham Monday through Wednesday.

The tournament features 54 holes of stroke play the first two days followed by Wednesday’s match play. The top two finishers from stroke play square off in the final grouping while the other 12 teams face off in East vs. West match play format.

The Aggies face a loaded field at the par 71, 7,226-yard West Course. All 14 SEC teams are in action, including nine teams ranked in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Preseason Poll top 25.

Texas A&M’s lineup features four returnees, including 2022-23 PING All-America Honorable Mention performer in Phichaksn Maichon. Jaime Montojo, who placed third at the season-opening Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills, is joined by Michael Heidelbaugh and Vishnu Sadagopan along with Aaron Pounds who is making his collegiate debut.

The Aggies opened the season with a third-place finish at the Marquette Intercollegiate.

Monday’s action begins with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Tee times start at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Live stats are available at Golf Genius.

THE FIELD

Texas A&M (t-17)

Vanderbilt (3)

Auburn (6)

Florida (8)

Tennessee (12)

Alabama (t-13)

Georgia (20)

Mississippi State (21)

Ole Miss (24)

Arkansas

Kentucky

LSU

Missouri

South Carolina

THE LINEUP

Team

Jaime Montojo – Sophomore – Madrid, Spain

Two-time SEC Freshman of the Week in 2022-23, registering a 71.93 scoring average, including 0.57 vs. par in 28 rounds

Played a key role in Spain’s 4-3 victory over Denmark to win the 2023 European Amateur Team Championship in Epilanges, Switzerland – winning the clinching match 2&1

Made a late charge to finish t-13th at the 2023 European Amateur Championship in Parnu, Estonia

Qualified for the match play portion of the 2023 Amateur Championship, bowing out in the round of 64

Last time out – tied for third at the season-opening Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills with a 2-under 214 (71-71-72)

Phichaksn Maichon – Junior – Bangkok, Thailand

PING/GCAA Division I All-America Honorable Mention in 2023

PING All-Central Region in 2023

Won the 2023 Huntsville Toyota Bearkat Invitational with a three-round tally of 11-under 205, including a 67 in the final round

Carded an average score of 70.29, including -1.03 vs. par, in 34 rounds over 11 tournaments in 2022-23

Finished t-11th at the NCAA Championships and t-14th at the NCAA Salem Regional

Capped off string of three consecutive top-three finishes with a third-place showing at the 2023 SEC Championships

Last time out – tied for 12th place at the season-opening Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills with a 3-over-219 (75-72-72)

Michael Heidelbaugh – Junior – Dallas, Texas

Registered a 71.36 scoring average, including -0.43 vs. par in 2022-23

Earned a spot on the 2023 SEC Community Service Team

Picked up Srixon/Cleveland All-America Scholar (2022) and GCAA All-America Scholar (2023) the last two years

Recorded top 12 finishes at the Badger Invitational and Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate in 2022-23

Last time out – tied for 19th place at the season-opening Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills with a 6-over (222 (74-77-71)

Aaron Pounds – Freshman – The Woodlands, Texas

Twice named an AJGA Rolex Junior All-American and was slotted as No. 1 player in the 2023 recruiting class

Selected the 2021-22 All-USA Today National High School Boys Golfer of the Year and was finalist for the award in 2022-23

Ended 2022-23 ranked No. 2 in the PGA high School Golf Association Player Rankings after topping the list in 2021-22

Advanced to the Round of 32 at the USGA Amateur Four-Ball Championship teamed with Jack Usner in both 2022 and 2023

Qualified for the 2022 USGA Junior Amateur

Last time out – first collegiate tournament

Vishnu Sadagopan – Junior – Pearland, Texas

2023 PING All-Central Region in 2023

Earned GCAA All-America Scholar in 2023 and made the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll in 2022 and ‘23

Participated in the U.S. Amateur in 2022, coming up just two strokes shy of match play

Posted three top 10 finishes in 2022-23, including earning All-Tournament recognition at the Louisiana Classics with a t-4th showing

Carded a 71.03 scoring average, including -0.26 vs. par in 31 rounds over 11 tournaments

Last time out – tied for 22nd place at the season-opening Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills with a 7-over 223 (76-74-73)

COURSE

The West Course was initially laid out by Donald Ross in the mid 1920s. The track experienced renovations in 1959 and the mid-1980s with tweaks by two more World Golf Hall of Fame architects – Robert Trent Jones Sr., and Pete Dye. It is believed to be the only course in the nation crafted as a long-term collaboration of the three icons. The course has hosted numerous USGA championships, including the 2022 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship and 2013 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship.

