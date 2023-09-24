Aggies Fall to No. 16 Arkansas, 3-1

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Texas A&M volleyball team fell to No. 16 Arkansas Sunday at Barnhill Arena, 3-1 (25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16).

Arkansas (12-2, 2-0 SEC) raced out to an early lead in the opening frame (5-2). The Razorbacks maintained a steady advantage (17-11), however, the Aggies (9-3, 1-1 SEC) countered with a 6-0 run spearheaded by Logan Lednicky who recorded her seventh kill as the teams were knotted at 17. Arkansas responded, regaining its advantage to take the first set, 25-23.

Back-and-forth scoring started the second set, as the squads were level at seven. The Maroon & White pulled ahead with a 5-3 streak (12-10). The Razorbacks regained their rhythm, holding a one-point advantage at the media timeout, 15-14. Flipping the momentum, the Aggies ripped off a 5-3 streak forcing an Arkansas timeout, 19-17. A&M kept its foot on the gas and won the set, 25-21.

The Razorbacks opened the third frame with a 6-2 run which was quickly countered as the Aggies tied the score at six. Arkansas created some separation, but the Maroon & White stayed within striking distance one point back (15-14). The Razorbacks went on a run and regained the advantage in the match, as they won the third frame (25-18).

A&M came out as the aggressor in the fourth, pulling away on an 8-4 streak prompting an Arkansas timeout. The Razorbacks applied pressure of their own, creating a small advantage (13-12) as head coach Jamie Morrison called a timeout of his own. Despite a strong push from the Aggies, Arkansas closed out the set (25-16) and match, 3-1.

UP NEXT

The Aggies stay on the road as they travel to Gainesville, Florida, to face the Gators Wednesday September 27 with first serve set for 6 p.m. CT.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Jamie Morrison on today’s match.…

“Arkansas is a really good volleyball team that is well coached and very experienced. I thought we battled well today in a tough environment and were able to play our style of volleyball. We still need to learn to stay true to our style for longer in sets and matches, but that was the longest it’s happened so far this season which is good progress.”

Morrison on first SEC road match…

“I think this conference is a fun one to be in, the crowds are great and there is a lot of energy in the buildings. We’re excited to have more battles in environments like these throughout the season.”

STAT STANDOUTS

Logan Lednicky – 23 kills – .439 hitting percentage – 4 blocks

Ifenna Cos-Okpalla – 5 blocks – 6 kills

Nisa Buzlutepe – 28 assists – 9 digs

Margot Manning – 14 assists – 10 digs

