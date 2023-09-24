College Station Police investigating fatal crash

By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night that involved an SUV and a motorcycle.

According to police, the crash happened on the Highway 6 North feeder road in front of Mas Fajitas. The driver of the motorcycle died after being rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The inside of the feeder road is shut down and accident reconstruction is on the scene. Police expect there to be a travel delay for the next several hours.

