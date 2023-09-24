Grocery store employee helping customer with bags dies after gun discharges

Larry Lawrence was fatally shot in the parking lot of Crump Food Store.
By Fred Gamble, Amia Lewis and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINDEN, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - Police in Texas are investigating a possible accidental shooting that left a grocery store employee dead in the store’s parking lot.

Officers were dispatched just after 3:30 p.m. Friday to a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Crump Food Store in Linden, KSLA reports.

Larry Lawrence, a 39-year-old store employee, was in the process of putting groceries in the back seat of a customer’s car, according to witnesses. A dog was inside the car, and Lawrence began to pet it. Police say it was then that a .22 rifle, also in the car’s back seat, discharged and struck Lawrence in the chest.

Witnesses at the store tried to resuscitate Lawrence. Paramedics and police were also immediately called. Upon arrival, EMS personnel took over administering life-saving measures to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the helipad site.

Linden Police Chief David Dulude said although the incident appears to be accidental at this time, the case is currently under investigation.

“It is unclear of the means of the discharge at this time,” he said.

Police offer their condolences to Lawrence’s family.

