Men’s Tennis Completes Play at Big 12 – SEC Challenge

STILLWATER, Okla. – The No. 19 Texas A&M men’s tennis team went 15-3 during the three day Big 12 – SEC Challenge in singles and doubles play at the Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center.

The Maroon & White competed against No. 31 Texas Tech, No. 43 Baylor and No. 44 Oklahoma State in both singles and doubles play throughout the weekend. JC Roddick earned MVP honors after going 6-0 during the tournament.

“I thought this was just what we needed for early season competition,” head coach Steve Denton said. “Our doubles and singles we were pretty solid as our fundamentals improved over the three days. Some great takeaways from the tournament are that all four guys can go back home and work even more. I am happy for JC [Roddick] who was named the MVP as he continued to play better each and every match this weekend. First class event run by head coach Dustin Taylor and the Oklahoma State staff. Their effort in running the event is much appreciated.”

The Aggies went 5-1 on the first day of the event. Giulio Perego and Togan Tokac got the first win of the day for A&M defeating Basile/Garcia from Oklahoma State 6-5, 6-2. Luke Casper and Roddick continued the winning streak with a 7-5, 6-2 victory against Oklahoma State’s Roothman/Schiessl. During singles play, Perego, Roddick, and Casper posted wins against Texas Tech opponents.

The Maroon & White had an undefeated day on Saturday, going 6-0 on day two of the tournament. Perego/Tokac posted a 6-3, 6-2 win against Baylor’s Breysach/Brostrom to start the day. Casper/Roddick earned a victory against Bowden/Miladinovic from Baylor 6-2, 7-5. All four players representing A&M won their singles matches versus Oklahoma State players.

A&M concluded the season opener with a 4-2 outing on Sunday, with doubles wins from both Perego/Tokac and Casper/Roddick. Tokac posted a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Baylor’s Poulsen. Roddick beat Breysach from Baylor 7-6, 7-5.

The Aggies return to the court Sep. 30-Oct. 8 for the ITA All American in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Big 12 – SEC Challenge

Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center – Stillwater, Oklahoma

SINGLES COMPETITION

Day 1

Giulio Perego (Texas A&M) def. Tyler Stewart (Texas Tech) 6-0, 7-6(2)

Jonas Gundacker (Texas Tech) def. Togan Tokac (Texas A&M) 7-6(0), 6-2

JC Roddick (Texas A&M) def. Takeyasu Sekiguchi (Texas Tech) 6-2, 6-4

Luke Casper (Texas A&M) def. Sebastian Abboud (Texas Tech) 7-5, 6-3

Day 2

Luke Casper (Texas A&M) def. Carl Roothman (Oklahoma State) 6-4, 6-2

JC Roddick (Texas A&M) def. Erik Schiessl (Oklahoma State) 7-6, 6-2

Togan Tokac (Texas A&M) def. Alessio Basile (Oklahoma State) 6-0, 1-6, 6-3

Giulio Perego (Texas A&M) def. Alex Garcia (Oklahoma State) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

Day 3

Togan Tokac (Texas A&M) def. Oskar Poulsen (Baylor) 6-3, 6-4

Marko Miladinovic (Baylor) def. Luke Casper (Texas A&M) 6-2, 6-4

Louis Bowden (Baylor) def. Giulio Perego (Texas A&M) 7-5, 6-4, 6-2

JC Roddick (Texas A&M) def. Martin Breysach (Baylor) 7-6, 7-5

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Day 1

Giulio Perego/Togan Tokac (Texas A&M) def. Alessio Basile/Alex Garcia (Oklahoma State) 6-3, 6-2

Luke Casper/JC Roddick (Texas A&M) def. Carl Roothman/Erik Schiessl (Oklahoma State) 7-5, 6-2

Day 2

Giulio Perego/Togan Tokac (Texas A&M) def. Martin Breysach/Oskar Brostrom (Baylor) 6-3, 7-6

Luke Casper/JC Roddick (Texas A&M) def. Louis Bowden/Marko Miladinovic (Baylor) 6-2, 7-5

Day 3

Giulio Perego/Togan Tokac (Texas A&M) def. Sebastian Abboud/Tyler Stewart (Texas Tech) 8-2

Luke Casper/JC Roddick (Texas A&M) def. Takeyasu Sekiguchi/Jonas Gundacker (Texas Tech) 8-4

