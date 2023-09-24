Texas A&M University Police issue Sexual Assault Crime Alert

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday, the Texas A&M University Police Department said it received information regarding a sexual assault that occurred on September 18, 2023.

According to UPD, the victim reported that he met the suspect on a dating app on September 17, 2023. They agreed to meet at the victim’s apartment at Garden Apartment’s on September 18, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. where the sexual assault occurred. The suspect used physical force.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6-foot tall, approximately 200 lbs., muscular build, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone having information about this or other incidents is encouraged to contact the Texas A&M University Police Department at 979-845-2345.

According to UPD, campus crime alerts and timely warnings to the community comply with the federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act (Clery Act).

