Winning numbers drawn for $750 million Powerball jackpot

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings.
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached at $750 million, the seventh-largest in the lottery’s history, ahead of Saturday’s night drawing.

The jackpot’s cash value is $350.6 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The winning numbers are 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and 21.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings, including the most recent one Wednesday.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is an investigation underway at St. Joseph Hospital involving multiple law enforcement...
Extra security on campus at St. Joseph Hospital during active investigation
Ross Dress for Less to open their new location in the Tejas Center.
Ross Dress For Less to open new location in Bryan
Christmas Parade Logo
College Station’s Chrismas Parade details released
The Climate Prediction Center's calls for warmer than average, but potentially wetter than...
NOAA released its forecast for the rest of 2023. There’s a glimmer of hope for the Brazos Valley
The Village is again open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and continues a partnership...
The Village announces return to Downtown Bryan in original building

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stops for reporters' questions about passing a...
With House Republicans in turmoil, colleagues implore GOP holdouts not to shut down government
Saturday Afternoon Weather Update - September 23
Community organizations join forces for car seat inspection event
Community organizations join forces for car seat inspection event
College Station Police are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night that involved an SUV and...
College Station Police investigating fatal crash