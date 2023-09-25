AquinasFest 2023: Family fun day and fundraiser

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish in college station held AquinasFest Sunday.

This is the church’s major fundraiser and community event of the year. They had ponies, a petting zoo, inflatables, live and silent auctions, food, face painting and train rides.

The goal is to make sure kids have fun, but also to raise money for their ministries. Anyone in the community who is going through crisis can receive services.

“We have adult ministries, we have grief support groups. We also have divorce care and we do annulment advocacy to help people move into their next relationships,” said Diana Jetter, Patoral Associate.

The parish is part of the Diocese of Austin.

Coming up October 13th is Aquinas Night, where people can learn more about the faith.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.