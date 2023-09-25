Brazos Valley Gives hosts kickoff celebration, ribbon cutting

More than 100 nonprofits came together at Legends Event Center for the Brazos Valley Gives...
More than 100 nonprofits came together at Legends Event Center for the Brazos Valley Gives kickoff celebration Monday afternoon.(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You can give back to your community during the 5th Annual Brazos Valley Gives. More than 100 nonprofits came together at Legends Event Center for a kickoff celebration Monday afternoon.

This year, 167 nonprofits from all seven counties in the Brazos Valley have registered for the community-wide day of giving on Oct. 17.

“Anybody can be a philanthropist that day. Anybody can be a donor,” Molly Watson, the Brazos Valley Gives Co-Chair, said. “We like to say, there’s a minimum donation of $10, but there’s no maximum donation. We like big gifts too.”

Watson says anyone who is willing to give can make a difference.

“Those $10 donations add up,” Watson said.

This year, Brazos Valley Gives hopes to raise $1.25 million.

A few companies in the area have agreed to be matching donors supporting nonprofits, including Fries Financial Services. This year they are committing $2,500 to three different charities for matching donations. That means if you donate $10, you are really donating $20.

“Brazos Valley Gives is five years old and we started out the very first year with them, and we’ve been there ever since,” Denise Fries with Fries Financial Services said. “I love the fact that they have so many different charities.”

Fries says nonprofits are what make the Brazos Valley community so great.

“I think any organization that works to lift up the local community is something that’s close to my heart. We look at all the different reasons why Bryan-College Station is a wonderful place to live and we have to recognize the great work that the local charities do to make it like that,” Fries said.

5th Annual Brazos Valley Gives ribbon cutting
5th Annual Brazos Valley Gives ribbon cutting(Bryan - College Station Chamber of Commerce)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station Police are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night that involved an SUV and...
College Station Police investigating fatal crash
The Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of the Brazos Valley has been EXTENDED to 1am
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect for the Northern Brazos Valley
On Friday, the Texas A&M University Police Department says it received information regarding a...
Texas A&M University Police issue Sexual Assault Crime Alert
Community organizations join forces for car seat inspection event
Community organizations join forces for car seat inspection event
Texas A&M University Health Science Center
Texas A&M, Lurie Children’s Hospital awarded $7.4 million grant to boost adolescent health

Latest News

Focus at Four KBTX
Focus at Four: Labor law expert weighs on in recent strikes
Clothed in Righteousness is a quarterly clothing drives which Holy Trinity Worship Ministries...
Clothed in Righteousness clothing drive is here for those in need
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
Focus at Four: Labor Law expert on recent strikes
Southbound lanes of South College Avenue at West Villa Maria Road will close Sept. 25 for three...
Southbound lanes of South College Avenue closed near Midtown Park
Former College Station Mayor Lorence Bravenec passed away last week at the age of 87.
Funeral services set for former College Station Mayor