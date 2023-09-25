Brazos Valley Gives hosts kickoff celebration, ribbon cutting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You can give back to your community during the 5th Annual Brazos Valley Gives. More than 100 nonprofits came together at Legends Event Center for a kickoff celebration Monday afternoon.

This year, 167 nonprofits from all seven counties in the Brazos Valley have registered for the community-wide day of giving on Oct. 17.

“Anybody can be a philanthropist that day. Anybody can be a donor,” Molly Watson, the Brazos Valley Gives Co-Chair, said. “We like to say, there’s a minimum donation of $10, but there’s no maximum donation. We like big gifts too.”

Watson says anyone who is willing to give can make a difference.

“Those $10 donations add up,” Watson said.

This year, Brazos Valley Gives hopes to raise $1.25 million.

A few companies in the area have agreed to be matching donors supporting nonprofits, including Fries Financial Services. This year they are committing $2,500 to three different charities for matching donations. That means if you donate $10, you are really donating $20.

“Brazos Valley Gives is five years old and we started out the very first year with them, and we’ve been there ever since,” Denise Fries with Fries Financial Services said. “I love the fact that they have so many different charities.”

Fries says nonprofits are what make the Brazos Valley community so great.

“I think any organization that works to lift up the local community is something that’s close to my heart. We look at all the different reasons why Bryan-College Station is a wonderful place to live and we have to recognize the great work that the local charities do to make it like that,” Fries said.

5th Annual Brazos Valley Gives ribbon cutting (Bryan - College Station Chamber of Commerce)

