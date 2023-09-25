Clothed in Righteousness clothing drive is here for those in need

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Clothed in Righteousness is a quarterly clothing drive that Holy Trinity Worship Ministries holds in order to provide those in need with clothing.

Part of the focus is certainly on receiving, but giving, Chenika Brooks the Executive Director of Operations says, is just as important.

“But not just [focusing] on those who are in need, those of us who like to give as well because I think sometimes we forget how to be resourceful with the things that we no longer need and how we can be of service to others,” said Brooks.

You may drop clothes off for the drive at Morning Star Storage located at 425 N. Harvey Mitchell Pkwy.

Clothed in Righteousness is taking place Sept. 30, 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Brazos Center Pavilion on 3232 Briarcrest Drive.

