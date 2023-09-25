Clothed in Righteousness clothing drive is here for those in need

Clothed in Righteousness is a quarterly clothing drives which Holy Trinity Worship Ministries holds in order to provide those in need with clothing.
By Delaney Peden
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Clothed in Righteousness is a quarterly clothing drive that Holy Trinity Worship Ministries holds in order to provide those in need with clothing.

Part of the focus is certainly on receiving, but giving, Chenika Brooks the Executive Director of Operations says, is just as important.

“But not just [focusing] on those who are in need, those of us who like to give as well because I think sometimes we forget how to be resourceful with the things that we no longer need and how we can be of service to others,” said Brooks.

You may drop clothes off for the drive at Morning Star Storage located at 425 N. Harvey Mitchell Pkwy.

Clothed in Righteousness is taking place Sept. 30, 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Brazos Center Pavilion on 3232 Briarcrest Drive.

If you want to get involved clock here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station Police are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night that involved an SUV and...
College Station Police investigating fatal crash
The Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of the Brazos Valley has been EXTENDED to 1am
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect for the Northern Brazos Valley
On Friday, the Texas A&M University Police Department says it received information regarding a...
Texas A&M University Police issue Sexual Assault Crime Alert
Community organizations join forces for car seat inspection event
Community organizations join forces for car seat inspection event
Texas A&M University Health Science Center
Texas A&M, Lurie Children’s Hospital awarded $7.4 million grant to boost adolescent health

Latest News

Focus at Four KBTX
Focus at Four: Labor law expert weighs on in recent strikes
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
Focus at Four: Labor Law expert on recent strikes
Southbound lanes of South College Avenue at West Villa Maria Road will close Sept. 25 for three...
Southbound lanes of South College Avenue closed near Midtown Park
Former College Station Mayor Lorence Bravenec passed away last week at the age of 87.
Funeral services set for former College Station Mayor