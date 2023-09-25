Fanthorp Inn announces it will be temporarily closed for restoration until next summer.

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Fanthorp Inn, a 19th-century family home that became a Museum is getting a little touchup.

The Inn is undergoing a major restoration project in order to fix the exterior of the building. The siding, windows, roof, and the paint will be replaced. During the process, the inn will be closed, but it is expected to reopen in the summer of next year.

Educator Chandler Wahrmund says these projects are important so that this Texas treasure can be preserved.

“A lot of people in the community here in Anderson are excited about this project and we can’t wait for us to be open again next year so we can have lots of people come through and see it,” Wahrmund says.

The State Historic Site originally opened in 1987 as a way to demonstrate what life was like in the 19th century.

Susan Bordreaux, an Anderson resident, lives right across the streets and has seen firsthand how important the inn is.

“It’s a beautiful, beautiful building and there is so much historical data and information that goes within the Fanthorp Inn,” she said.

Wahrmund said the inn is a unique key to what life was like in the 1850s ′s.

“It is easier to kind of picture yourself in that time period without all the hustle and bustle of the major city around it,” Wahrmund said.

Over the years Fanthrop Inn has shown it’s visitors a unique insight into the history of the state.

“It’s been a great asset I think to our community to have this open and to have people that can explain it to the rest of Texas because it is so important to Texas,” Bordreaux said.

Once all the restorations are done Wahrmund said the experience will be a bit different for visitors.

“It should be looking like a brand new 190-year-old inn when people come here next year,” says Wahrmund.

