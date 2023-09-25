BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fall is in the air and with the cool breeze comes all the holiday gatherings.

You’re sure to impress your guests with these sweet treats.

Steffany Bowling, Owner of Peace Love & Cakes, has some expert advice for creating the cutest pumpkin cupcakes.

Once you’ve completed the base of your cupcake, it’s time to decorate. Bowling recommends using tipless piping bags for your icing.

You’ll need orange, brown, and green for this pumpkin creation.

Using the orange first, start by pressing down and creating the center of our pumpkin. Then, use an upward motion to create the outside texture of your pumpkin.

Next, you’ll take the brown and make your stem. You can do this by using less pressure than you used for the pumpkin and making a circular motion. Drag your tip upwards until your stem is the length you want.

Finally, use your green icing to create your leaves. This is where you can get creative.

Don’t worry if it takes you awhile to perfect your cupcake designs. Bowling says she wasn’t good at first either.

“I always baked with my grandmother when I was little. I was terrible at it,” she said.

Over time, Bowling has, in fact, perfected her craft.

“I love when kids show up and they’re so pumped to see their cake. I see their faces and how excited they get. It’s so neat to create something out of nothing,” she said. “This was flour, sugar, and eggs and then I turned it into that.”

Bowling says through baking, she has been able to be a part of so many special days.

“I’ve watched all these families grow. I’ve done Aggie graduations. I’ve done their engagement. I’ve done their bridal party. I’ve done their wedding. And then I’ve watched their kids grow up. I’m doing their kid’s 7th birthday cake. That means a lot,” she said.

“They’re more than just my customers. They’re my friends. They’re my family. I call them my cake family,” Bowling said.

You can order your sweet treats from Peace Love & Cakes by emailing Steffany here.

