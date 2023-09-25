No. 1 Franklin headlines DCTF rankings in Week 6

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings ahead of Week 6 of the season, and a couple of teams from the Brazos Valley made it.

In Class 4A Division II, Madisonville remains at No. 10. The Mustangs are coming off a 62-14 win over Livingston to kick off district play. They’ll be on the road again this week at Columbus.

In Class 3A Division I, Franklin remains the No. 1 ranked team. The Lions beat McGregor to start district play 55-7. The Lions will have their district home opener this Friday against Rockdale.

Centerville dropped from the rankings in Class 2A Division I. Lovelady is ranked No. 7 in Class 2A Division II.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Duncanville (4-0) W: Cedar Hill, 56-0 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (4-0) W: Beaumont United, 49-7 2

3 DeSoto (4-0) W: Waxahachie, 56-35 3

4 Austin Westlake (4-0) W: Lake Travis, 20-14 4

6 Southlake Carroll (5-0) W: Haltom, 66-14 6

7 Humble Atascocita (4-0) W: Humble Kingwood, 61-7 7

8 Katy (4-1) W: Katy Mayde Creek, 59-7 9

9 North Crowley (5-0) W: Euless Trinity, 53-31 10

10 Humble Summer Creek (4-0) W: Beaumont West Brook, 56-0 11

11 Lake Travis (4-1) L: Austin Westlake, 20-14 8

12 Cibolo Steele (4-1) W: Birmingham (CA), 49-7 12

13 McKinney (5-0) W: McKinney Boyd, 42-7 13

14 Northwest Nelson (5-0) W: Keller Timber Creek, 63-26 14

15 Pflugerville Weiss (5-0) W: Killeen Harker Heights, 52-14 15

16 Houston Lamar (5-0) W: Houston Heights, 36-8 17

17 Dickinson (4-1) W: League City Clear Springs, 35-14 18

18 Willis (5-0) W: Conroe Grand Oaks, 62-13 19

19 Tomball Memorial (4-0) W: Klein Cain, 79-33 21

20 SA Reagan (4-0) W: San Antonio Marshall, 64-0 20

21 Sheldon King (4-0) W: Humble, 31-24 22

22 Rockwall (4-1) W: Rockwall-Heath, 38-22 23

23 Prosper (4-1) W: Prosper Rock Hill, 34-28 24

24 Dripping Springs (3-1) W: Austin Bowie, 49-12 25

25 Katy Jordan (4-0) W: Katy Paetow, 26-8 NR

Dropped out: No. 16 Alvin Shadow Creek

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Aledo (5-0) W: Saginaw, 70-0 1

2 Longview (4-1) W: Lancaster, 52-35 2

3 Mansfield Timberview (5-0) W: Carrollton Smith, 55-14 3

4 Port Arthur Memorial (4-0) W: Baytown Sterling, 52-10 4

5 Lamar Fulshear (4-0) W: Rosenberg Terry, 40-22 5

6 Comal Smithson Valley (4-1) W: New Braunfels Canyon, 42-12 7

7 Red Oak (4-0) Idle 8

8 PSJA North (5-0) W: Edinburg Vela, 30-0 9

9 Frisco Lone Star (3-1) W: Frisco Wakeland, 35-31 10

10 Forney (5-0) W: Lufkin, 42-21 NR

Dropped out: No. 6 Denton Ryan

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Melissa (5-0) W: Terrell, 59-28 1

2 Frisco Emerson (5-0) W: Denton, 69-6 3

3 Montgomery Lake Creek (5-0) W: Richmond Randle, 59-34 4

4 Midlothian Heritage (5-0) W: Joshua, 56-10 5

5 Texarkana (5-0) W: Hallsville, 42-7 6

6 Port Neches-Groves (3-1) W: Fort Bend Marshall, 7-0 7

7 Dallas South Oak Cliff (3-2) W: Dallas Adamson, 55-0 8

8 Fort Bend Marshall (3-1) L: Port Neches-Groves, 7-0 2

9 Lucas Lovejoy (4-1) W: Denison, 47-7 9

10 Belton (5-0) W: Pflugerville, 36-19 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Tyler Chapel Hill (4-0) Idle 1

2 Boerne (4-1) W: Salado, 41-17 3

3 Celina (5-0) W: Carrollton Ranchview, 76-2 4

4 Anna (3-1) W: FW All Saints, 38-22 5

5 China Spring (3-2) L: Dallas Parish Episcopal, 38-22 2

6 Kilgore (4-1) W: Palestine, 37-7 6

7 Brownwood (5-0) W: Waco Connally, 31-28 7

8 Iowa Colony (4-0) Idle 9

9 Stephenville (3-2) W: WF Rider, 21-20 NR

10 Hereford (5-0) W: Plainview, 24-21 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Lubbock Estacado, No. 10 La Vernia

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Carthage (5-0) W: Bullard, 45-14 1

2 Silsbee (5-0) W: West Orange-Stark, 20-6 2

3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (5-0) W: Paris, 45-0 3

4 Cuero (5-0) W: Beeville Jones, 49-21 4

5 Wimberley (5-0) W: Lampasas, 41-20 5

6 Bellville (5-0) W: La Marque, 59-0 6

7 Hamshire-Fannett (5-0) W: Bridge City, 42-7 7

8 Graham (5-0) W: Mineral Wells, 55-7 8

9 Gilmer (3-2) W: Prosper Walnut Grove, 82-62 9

10 Madisonville (5-0) W: Livingston, 62-14 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Franklin (5-0) W: McGregor, 55-7 1

2 Columbus (5-0) W: Huffman-Hargrave, 42-14 2

3 Malakoff (5-0) W: Kemp, 76-0 3

4 Hitchcock (5-0) W: The Woodlands Christian, 44-14 4

5 Winnsboro (4-0) W: Emory Rains, 59-0 5

6 Paradise (5-0) W: Ponder, 57-0 6

7 Edna (2-1) Idle 8

8 Yoakum (4-1) W: Gonzales, 34-14 9

9 Brock (2-3) W: Boyd, 78-0 10

10 Pottsboro (4-0) Idle NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Tuscola Jim Ned

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Gunter (5-0) W: Gladewater, 49-7 1

2 Canadian (4-0) Idle 2

3 Tidehaven (4-0) W: Rice Consolidated, 52-0 3

4 Wall (3-1) Idle 4

5 Hooks (4-0) W: Omaha Pewitt, 47-6 5

6 Newton (3-0) W: Warren, 58-0 6

7 Troup (4-0) Idle 7

8 Poth (4-1) W: Dilley, 10-7 (OT) 8

9 Bells (4-0) W: Callisburg, 49-22 9

10 Holliday (3-1) Idle 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Timpson (5-0) W: Grapeland, 53-0 1

2 Refugio (4-1) W: Bloomington, 61-0 2

3 Tolar (3-1) Idle 3

4 Cooper (4-1) W: Wolfe City, 62-7 4

5 Stratford (4-0) Idle 5

6 Hawley (4-1) W: Anson, 45-0 7

7 Beckville (4-1) W: Big Sandy, 69-14 8

8 Sonora (5-0) W: Harper, 53-22 9

9 Garrison (5-0) W: West Sabine, 64-0 NR

10 Holland (5-0) W: Weimar, 43-22 NR

Dropped out: No. 6 Centerville, No. 10 Crawford

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Albany (5-0) W: Comanche, 31-13 1

2 Mart (5-0) W: Meridian, 64-0 2

3 New Home (5-0) W: Roscoe, 22-15 3

4 Chilton (5-0) W: Deweyville, 34-8 4

5 Collinsville (4-1) W: Lindsay, 63-21 6

6 Sunray (4-1) W: Crosbyton, 81-0 7

7 Lovelady (5-0) W: Jewett Leon, 30-6 8

8 Wellington (3-2) L: Panhandle, 38-32 (OT) 5

9 Wink (4-1) W: Lamesa, 62-6 9

10 Seymour (4-1) W: Munday, 49-0 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Gordon (4-0) Idle 1

2 Knox City (5-0) W: Crowell, 51-6 2

3 Abbott (5-0) W: Avalon, 62-32 3

4 Westbrook (4-1) W: Garden City, 60-8 4

5 Jonesboro (4-1) W: Stephenville Faith, 90-0 5

6 Whiteface (5-0) W: Wildorado, 68-14 6

7 Happy (4-1) W: Lubbock Home School Christian, 52-6 7

8 Aquilla (5-0) W: Calvert, 58-13 9

9 May (4-1) W: Fort Worth THESA, 55-54 8

10 Rankin (3-2) W: Van Horn, 52-22 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (4-0) W: Roby, 77-12 1

2 Oglesby (4-0) W: Waco Methodist Children’s Home, 38-19 2

3 Jayton (4-0) W: Silverton, 46-0 3

4 Cherokee (4-0) W: Bulverde Bracken Christian, 61-16 4

5 Lamesa Klondike (3-1) W: Ira, 78-30 5

6 Richland Springs (4-0) W: Coolidge, 42-38 6

7 Newcastle (3-1) W: Vernon Northside, 63-0 7

8 Whitharral (3-1) W: Throckmorton, 58-12 8

9 Amherst (4-0) W: Southland, 56-8 9

10 Rochelle (3-0) W: Evant, 53-6 10

Dropped out: None

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Houston St. Thomas (4-0) W: Plano John Paul II, 49-3 1

2 Dallas Christian (4-1) W: FW Nolan, 59-21 2

3 Houston Bellaire Episcopal (5-0) W: Houston Legacy, 56-7 3

4 Lubbock Christian (4-0) Idle 4

5 Austin Regents (3-1) W: SA Christian, 58-0 5

Dropped out: None

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Pasadena First Baptist (5-0) W: Sugar Land Logos Prep, 63-14 1

2 FW Covenant Classical (3-1) W: Irving The Highlands, 68-0 2

3 Austin Hill Country (4-0) Idle 3

4 Conroe Covenant (5-0) W: Houston Mount Carmel, 57-0 4

5 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (5-0) W: Williamson County Home School, 64-12 5

Dropped out: None

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.