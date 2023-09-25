Phillips Earns PGA TOUR Card

The 2023 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic winner Chandler Phillips during the second round of play...
The 2023 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic winner Chandler Phillips during the second round of play at the Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course.(PRNewswire)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Texas A&M men’s golf All-American Chandler Phillips ‘19 locked in a PGA TOUR card for the 2024 season, the first of his career, following his performance at the National Children’s Hospital Championship over the weekend.

Phillips clinched a spot on the PGA TOUR next year with his seventh-place finish at the Ohio State University Golf Club Scarlet Course, firing a 3-under 281 at the tournament (66-72-69-74). The effort moved Phillips to 13th on the Korn Ferry Tour points list with one event remaining on the schedule. The top 30 players on the list earn a full PGA TOUR membership for the following season.

The native of Huntsville, Texas, opened the year with his first career Korn Ferry Tour victory. He tamed the par-72, 7,001-yard Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club course with a 14-under 74 to claim the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic. He was the only golfer to post sub-70 scores all four rounds and made up four strokes on the final day to win by two strokes.

One of the nation’s best collegians during his time in Aggieland, Phillips earned PING All-America recognition on three occasions, including First Team in 2018 and Second Team in 2017 and 2019. He landed All-SEC First Team accolades his last three seasons and All-SEC Second Team distinction as a freshman.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf follow the Aggies on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station Police are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night that involved an SUV and...
College Station Police investigating fatal crash
The Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of the Brazos Valley has been EXTENDED to 1am
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect for the Northern Brazos Valley
Community organizations join forces for car seat inspection event
Community organizations join forces for car seat inspection event
On Friday, the Texas A&M University Police Department says it received information regarding a...
Texas A&M University Police issue Sexual Assault Crime Alert
Texas A&M University Health Science Center
Texas A&M, Lurie Children’s Hospital awarded $7.4 million grant to boost adolescent health

Latest News

Texas A&M vs Alabama
Alabama Kick Time Announced
Taurean York Texas A&M football
York Named SEC Freshman of the Week
The State Historic Site is undergoing preservation efforts starting Monday, September 25th
Fanthorp Inn announces it will be temporarily closed for restoration until next summer
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)
Aggies Drop Hard-luck Decision Against No. 11 Arkansas, 1-0