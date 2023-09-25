Phillips Earns PGA TOUR Card

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Texas A&M men’s golf All-American Chandler Phillips ‘19 locked in a PGA TOUR card for the 2024 season, the first of his career, following his performance at the National Children’s Hospital Championship over the weekend.

Phillips clinched a spot on the PGA TOUR next year with his seventh-place finish at the Ohio State University Golf Club Scarlet Course, firing a 3-under 281 at the tournament (66-72-69-74). The effort moved Phillips to 13th on the Korn Ferry Tour points list with one event remaining on the schedule. The top 30 players on the list earn a full PGA TOUR membership for the following season.

The native of Huntsville, Texas, opened the year with his first career Korn Ferry Tour victory. He tamed the par-72, 7,001-yard Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club course with a 14-under 74 to claim the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic. He was the only golfer to post sub-70 scores all four rounds and made up four strokes on the final day to win by two strokes.

One of the nation’s best collegians during his time in Aggieland, Phillips earned PING All-America recognition on three occasions, including First Team in 2018 and Second Team in 2017 and 2019. He landed All-SEC First Team accolades his last three seasons and All-SEC Second Team distinction as a freshman.

