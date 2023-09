COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Today’s Reason to Smile is from Wellborn Middle School in College Station ISD.

The Career and Technical Education Club learned what is takes to be an educator with help from the “Ready, Set, Teach” program at A&M Consolidated High School.

