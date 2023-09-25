SHIP International to host informational luncheon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - SHIP International works in a small, impoverished area of El Salvador providing opportunities in education, economic relief and housing.

To continue their work, SHIP International is holding its Be BOLD annual luncheon at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 at the College Station Hilton.

The luncheon will introduce people to the work that SHIP has been doing over the last year in El Salvador.

There is no cost to attend or to host a table, but there will be opportunities to support the nonprofit organization.

Funds raised will be used to continue the work of Colegio Luz de Jesús (SHIP’s school in El Salvador) and expand the school by a grade level this year.

To reserve a spot at the lunch, call 979-260-7447 or go to SHIP International’s website.

