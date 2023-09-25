SHIP International to host informational luncheon

Non profit works in El Salvador to bring economic stability, educational opportunities, and safe housing
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - SHIP International works in a small, impoverished area of El Salvador providing opportunities in education, economic relief and housing.

To continue their work, SHIP International is holding its Be BOLD annual luncheon at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 at the College Station Hilton.

The luncheon will introduce people to the work that SHIP has been doing over the last year in El Salvador.

There is no cost to attend or to host a table, but there will be opportunities to support the nonprofit organization.

Funds raised will be used to continue the work of Colegio Luz de Jesús (SHIP’s school in El Salvador) and expand the school by a grade level this year.

To reserve a spot at the lunch, call 979-260-7447 or go to SHIP International’s website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station Police are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night that involved an SUV and...
College Station Police investigating fatal crash
The Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of the Brazos Valley has been EXTENDED to 1am
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect for the Northern Brazos Valley
Community organizations join forces for car seat inspection event
Community organizations join forces for car seat inspection event
On Friday, the Texas A&M University Police Department says it received information regarding a...
Texas A&M University Police issue Sexual Assault Crime Alert
Texas A&M University Health Science Center
Texas A&M, Lurie Children’s Hospital awarded $7.4 million grant to boost adolescent health

Latest News

Bryan police were notified of a burglary alarm just before 1 a.m. Monday at J. Cody’s Steak and...
‘Uninvited Guest’: Bryan police investigating break-in at BBQ restaurant
SHIP works in El Salvador to bring economic stability, educational opportunities, and safe...
SHIP International to host informational luncheon
Monday Afternoon Weather Update - September 25
Weekend Gardener: Garden features to provide birds with food and shelter
Weekend Gardener: Garden features to provide birds with food and shelter