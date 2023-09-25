Southbound lanes of South College Avenue closed near Midtown Park
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan has announced a road closure that will impact drivers for several weeks.
The southbound lanes of South College Avenue are closed at West Villa Maria Road. This is next to Midtown Park.
According to the City of Bryan, this is for a waterline installation project.
The lane closures are expected to last three weeks.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.