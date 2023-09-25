Transition your home from summer to fall without breaking the bank

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Before you run to the store and spend money on new décor for fall, try out these expert tips for transitioning your home without breaking the bank.

Hospitality expert, Jennifer Satterfield, says there are simple ways to change up the look of your home.

“I look around the house and I think about how I can upcycle this or how I can change things a bit for each season. Before you run out and purchase new items, think about how you can transition to fall by styling things differently,” she said.

She starts with decorative pillows, specifically pillows with zippers on the back.

“I always take the insides out because the pillows they come with are super firm. I replace them with these pillows I bought on Amazon for that designer look where it kind of slouches down,” she explained. “Buy a down feather pillow and change out the insert. These have a more lived-in look, which brings that sense of cozy fall warmth.”

She also recommends finding cozy blankets with lots of texture.

“Look for blankets with fall colors and textures. I always think about the five senses. What are you seeing? What are you smelling? How does it feel? You can just throw these blankets on to chairs or over the back of your couch,” Satterfield said.

If you’re not into the traditional fall yellows and oranges, Satterfield says you can incorporate other warm colors like greens and blues.

Satterfield says she finds inspiration everywhere.

“I see things on social media. Pinterest is a great place to start. I might sound old school, but I love magazines. There’s a lot of inspiration throughout,” she said.

You can find more of Satterfield’s hospitality and décor tips on her website here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.