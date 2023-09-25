‘Uninvited Guest’: Bryan police investigating break-in at BBQ restaurant

Despite damage to the building and a cash register, the restaurant is still open and serving customers.
Bryan police were notified of a burglary alarm just before 1 a.m. Monday at J. Cody’s Steak and...
Bryan police were notified of a burglary alarm just before 1 a.m. Monday at J. Cody’s Steak and Barbeque. The broken window is temporarily covered with a sign that says "Persons exiting through this window may be considered suspects."(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating an overnight break-in at a popular BBQ spot.

Police were notified of a burglary alarm just before 1 a.m. Monday at J. Cody’s Steak and Barbeque on S College Avenue.

“When they arrived, our officers discovered a broken window at the business. They cleared the business and the suspects were no longer on the scene,” said Officer Kole Taylor.

A representative of the restaurant tells KBTX that the suspect mostly left with disappointment.

“There was damage to the window and a cash register that they attempted to get into. They also tried to take the safe but it was too heavy for them to carry,” said Gillian Whitten.

“It’s not enough to keep us from opening up! We really are just fortunate that it was during hours when we did not have any employees here, and they did not damage anything that forced us to shut down,” said Whitten.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station Police are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night that involved an SUV and...
College Station Police investigating fatal crash
The Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of the Brazos Valley has been EXTENDED to 1am
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect for the Northern Brazos Valley
Community organizations join forces for car seat inspection event
Community organizations join forces for car seat inspection event
On Friday, the Texas A&M University Police Department says it received information regarding a...
Texas A&M University Police issue Sexual Assault Crime Alert
Texas A&M University Health Science Center
Texas A&M, Lurie Children’s Hospital awarded $7.4 million grant to boost adolescent health

Latest News

SHIP works in El Salvador to bring economic stability, educational opportunities, and safe...
SHIP International to host informational luncheon
Monday Afternoon Weather Update - September 25
Weekend Gardener: Garden features to provide birds with food and shelter
Weekend Gardener: Garden features to provide birds with food and shelter
Monday Morning Weather Update - September 25