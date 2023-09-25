‘Uninvited Guest’: Bryan police investigating break-in at BBQ restaurant

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating an overnight break-in at a popular BBQ spot.

Police were notified of a burglary alarm just before 1 a.m. Monday at J. Cody’s Steak and Barbeque on S College Avenue.

“When they arrived, our officers discovered a broken window at the business. They cleared the business and the suspects were no longer on the scene,” said Officer Kole Taylor.

A representative of the restaurant tells KBTX that the suspect mostly left with disappointment.

“There was damage to the window and a cash register that they attempted to get into. They also tried to take the safe but it was too heavy for them to carry,” said Gillian Whitten.

“It’s not enough to keep us from opening up! We really are just fortunate that it was during hours when we did not have any employees here, and they did not damage anything that forced us to shut down,” said Whitten.

