Weekend Gardener: Garden features to provide birds with food and shelter

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This week we learn about garden additions that can help provide food and shelter for birds.

“There are plants that you can have in your landscape that not only look great but can help provide a wonderful environment for birds,” said Lisa Whittlesey with Texas A&M AgriLife.

Whittlesey says dense shrubs can provide a good nesting place for birds.

As far as food and water, she says, “You need to provide a source of water. It could be moving water in a fountain. It could be a bird bath, or you may even have rocks that have an indentation in it that you can pour water in.”

“Having plant material with big berries and having flowers that they can get nectar from, those are all things that are really helpful,” said Whittlesey. “Plus you can have plants that look great in your landscape.”

Watch the video above to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station Police are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night that involved an SUV and...
College Station Police investigating fatal crash
The Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of the Brazos Valley has been EXTENDED to 1am
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect for the Northern Brazos Valley
Community organizations join forces for car seat inspection event
Community organizations join forces for car seat inspection event
On Friday, the Texas A&M University Police Department says it received information regarding a...
Texas A&M University Police issue Sexual Assault Crime Alert
Texas A&M University Health Science Center
Texas A&M, Lurie Children’s Hospital awarded $7.4 million grant to boost adolescent health

Latest News

Monday Morning Weather Update - September 25
The Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of the Brazos Valley has been EXTENDED to 1am
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect for the Northern Brazos Valley
AquinasFest 2023
AquinasFest 2023: Family fun day and fundraiser
The State Historic Site is undergoing preservation efforts starting Monday, September 25th
Fanthorp Inn announces it will be temporarily closed for restoration until next summer