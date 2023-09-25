Weekend Gardener: Garden features to provide birds with food and shelter

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This week we learn about garden additions that can help provide food and shelter for birds.

“There are plants that you can have in your landscape that not only look great but can help provide a wonderful environment for birds,” said Lisa Whittlesey with Texas A&M AgriLife.

Whittlesey says dense shrubs can provide a good nesting place for birds.

As far as food and water, she says, “You need to provide a source of water. It could be moving water in a fountain. It could be a bird bath, or you may even have rocks that have an indentation in it that you can pour water in.”

“Having plant material with big berries and having flowers that they can get nectar from, those are all things that are really helpful,” said Whittlesey. “Plus you can have plants that look great in your landscape.”

Watch the video above to learn more.

