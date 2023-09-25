Weekend Lineup: honey tastings and motorcycles

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -As one weekend comes to a close, the next one will be here shortly. Plus fair season continues in the Brazos Valley alongside several other events.

Waller County Fair: The Waller County Fair kicks off in Hempstead on Friday, September 29th with barrel racing and check-ins. Then on Saturday, the parade will take place downtown Hempstead from 10 a.m. until noon.

Over the weekend, there will be entertainment, roping competitions, mutton bustin, a corn hole tournament, and more. The fair queen and court will be announced at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday followed by the Mr. & Miss Waller County at 6 p.m.

The fair will go from Friday until October 7th. For more information and a full schedule click this link.

Fun Fest: This Saturday, The Ranch Harley-Davidson in College Station and the Thin Blue Line Brazos Valley returns for the 8th annual Fun Fest. It will be from 11 a.m. till 3 p.m.

Those in attendance will be able to tour first responder vehicles, get a free bike wash by the Glitz Dolls, and participate in a silent auction. There will also be food and drinks, a bounce house and live music.

Proceeds from the fundraising event go towards the Brazos Valley Thin Blue Line Foundation’s cause of helping local first responders in their time of need.

The Ranch Harley-Davidson will also be hosting its 2023 MAS Bully Rescue Bodacious Bully Bash from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Entry is free. There will be food, drinks, vendors, a silent auction and dogs.

For more information click here.

INFUZZED Gathering: People will have a chance to buzz around BeeWeaver Honey Farm in Navasota on Saturday. The farm is celebrating National Honey Month with its annual INFUZZED Gathering.

The event is free and features honey tastings, educational mead soap making, and “BEAR HUGS” for Texas Foster Kids. There will also be live music, tours, and food.

During the event, BeeWeaver Honey Farm will hold its honey cook-off. Those interested in tasting and judging the dishes can purchase a $30. The money raised from the cookoff with support the Grimes County Animal Rescue and Real Texas Honey.

For more information click here.

Wedding Walk: Late spring through early fall is considered wedding season and the city of Navasota is looking to help couples get ready for their big day.

This Saturday from noon until 6 p.m. Downtown Navasota will be packed with vendors from across Grimes County and the surrounding area looking to make that dream wedding and shower a reality.

It is for the Wedding Walk put on by P.A. Smith Navasota and Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce.

For more details click here.

Active Texan Triathlon: Lake Walk in Bryan will be hosting the Active Texan Triathlon this Sunday. The race will begin at 8 a.m. and will consist of a 400m swim, a 12.7-mile bike ride, and a 3.1-mile run at Lake Walk and the surrounding Traditions neighborhood. There is also a relay option for those who do not want or feel they can’t compete in all 3 events.

Packet pickup will be held on Saturday at the pavilion at Lake Walk from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be packet pickup on the day of the race from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

The triathlon benefits the local nonprofit The First Win Foundation.

For more information, you can click this link.

