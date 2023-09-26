Aggies still feel confident with Johnson leading team

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - During Texas A&M’s 27-10 win over Auburn, starting quarterback Conner Weigman left the game towards the end of the first half with a lower leg injury. Head coach Jimbo Fisher said Weigman is “day-to-day” and getting better, but for now, Max Johnson will get the start under center.

Johnson started the second half on Saturday and he completed his first five passes resulting in two touchdowns on his first two drives. The first one was a TD toss to his brother, Jake Johnson.

Max went 7-for-11 with 123 yards in the second half, leading the Maroon and White to a 17-point victory after it was a 6-3 ball game when he took over.

Max is an SEC veteran who’s been in the league since 2020. Fisher said he feels he has two starting quarterbacks rather than a typical backup, and Max definitely has his brother Jake’s approval.

”I think a lot of people forget about it, but he’s been in the SEC for a lot of years, and he’s been dominating the SEC West,” exclaimed tight end Jake Johnson. “I feel like he’s got a lot of touchdowns to his name, and he’s totally confident. I think he leads the team well and has the respect of the players. He’s going to go compete and give it his all every game,” Jake added.

This Saturday, Max Johnson will make his fourth start for the Maroon and White. The Southwest Classic between the Aggies and Arkansas is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.