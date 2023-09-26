A&M volleyball prepares for No. 4 Florida

Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball(KBTX)
By Sam Thornton, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Texas A&M volleyball team heads back on the road to battle the No. 4 Florida Gators Wednesday in the Exactech Arena with first serve set for 6 p.m. CT.

The Aggies (9-3, 1-1 SEC) dropped their first conference match of the season last time out against then-No. 16 Arkansas (3-1). The squads traded sets early, however, the Razorbacks won the final two frames to take the match. Sophomore Logan Lednicky led both squads in kills on the night, logging 23 in the match hitting at .439 percent.

Florida (10-1, 2-0 SEC) is coming off a two-win week, downing Auburn and Georgia to start league play undefeated. The Gators opening conference matches went the distance, with Florida being down 2-1 in both, ultimately coming back to win 3-2. The Gators only loss this season came against Wisconsin in another five-set thriller.

A&M’s last win versus Florida came in the 2015 season where the Aggies won the SEC Championship. The squads both are among the best in the conference in defense through the first two matches, as the Maroon & White (3.00) and the Gators (2.90) rank second and third in the conference in blocks per set, respectively.

Sophomore middle blocker Morgan Perkins recorded four blocks in A&M’s match versus Arkansas which helped her eclipse 150 blocks in her collegiate career. She reached the milestone in 38 matches, averaging 1.09 blocks per set throughout her career.

