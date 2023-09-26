Be Remarkable: Former Hearne Band Director helps to elevate organization

Rodney Childers recently left the school district but his impact will be long-lasting for the Hearne band program.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Recently the Hearne High School Band has undergone a remarkable transformation, thanks to the efforts of many, but one person in particular is getting a good chunk of the credit: Mr. Rodney Childers.

Although he recently departed the school district to move closer to his family in Austin, Childers is still being recognized for revitalizing the program and instilling a passion for music in the students.

Music has always held a special place in Childers’ heart, and his journey as an educator included two stops in Hearne, first in 2015 and again in 2018. When asked about his return to Hearne, he explained, “I went back the second time because I personally connected to the student body and wanted to push them to something bigger and louder than they’ve ever been before.” He added that the enthusiasm and dedication coming from the students reminded him of his own passion for music during his youth.

“I can honestly say I loved it there,” he said.

Originally from the San Antonio area, Childers joined the Navy before pursuing a career in music education, working in various school districts, including Hearne. His impact on the program was evident as he received praise from his colleagues.

“They have really come a long way. He’s great with students, but he’s also a good teacher of music, and they’re playing at a very high level,” said Superintendent Adrain Johnson.

Childers, a father of three, was frequently making the drive from Hearne to Austin during his time at HISD to see his kids. His recent decision to move back was driven by a desire to be closer to his loved ones, but he emphasized that he would always carry the pride of Hearne with him. “I consider all of them my kids, and I treat them like they’re my kids. I give them the shirt off my back, so it’s just something that keeps me going every day,” he said.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the ‘Boombox of Soul’, Mr. Rodney Childers has been named this week’s recipient of the Be Remarkable Award.

The “Be Remarkable” award is a joint initiative between KBTX-TV and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

