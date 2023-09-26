Blanca Fernández García-Poggio Claims Individual Title at Remax Prime Properties Invitational

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – Texas A&M golfer Blanca Fernández García-Poggio won the individual crown at the Remax Prime Properties Invitational on the par-71, 5,959-yard Elkins Lake Golf Course on Tuesday.

The tournament was scheduled to be a 54-hole outing for the 62-player field, but rain cut the tournament to just 36 holes. The fifth-year senior (71-71—142) shot an even-par 71 on both days and won by one stroke over Sam Houston’s Zulaikah Nasser.

The Spaniard recorded pars on her last six holes of the second round, while Nasser bogeyed No. 18 to break the tie and secure victory for the Aggie. The triumph marks the third individual title for Fernández García-Poggio, as she won the 2021 Sam Golden Invitational and 2022 East Lake Cup.

Lana Calibuso-Kwee (74-76—150) and Lauren Nguyen (74-78—152) also competed individually at the invitational for the Aggies. Calibuso-Kwee tied for 14th and Nguyen held onto a share of 21st.

Texas A&M returns to the course for the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at the Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas Oct. 9-11. The Maroon & White are ranked No. 3 in the country by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.

Place Team/Player Round 1 Round 2 Overall 1 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 71 (E) 71 (E) 142 (E) T14 Lana Calibuso-Kwee 74 (+3) 76 (+5) 150 (+8) T21 Lauren Nguyen 74 (+3) 78 (+7) 152 (+10)

