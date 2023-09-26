Blanca Fernández García-Poggio Claims Individual Title at Remax Prime Properties Invitational

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – Texas A&M golfer Blanca Fernández García-Poggio won the individual crown at the Remax Prime Properties Invitational on the par-71, 5,959-yard Elkins Lake Golf Course on Tuesday.

The tournament was scheduled to be a 54-hole outing for the 62-player field, but rain cut the tournament to just 36 holes. The fifth-year senior (71-71—142) shot an even-par 71 on both days and won by one stroke over Sam Houston’s Zulaikah Nasser.

The Spaniard recorded pars on her last six holes of the second round, while Nasser bogeyed No. 18 to break the tie and secure victory for the Aggie. The triumph marks the third individual title for Fernández García-Poggio, as she won the 2021 Sam Golden Invitational and 2022 East Lake Cup.

Lana Calibuso-Kwee (74-76—150) and Lauren Nguyen (74-78—152) also competed individually at the invitational for the Aggies. Calibuso-Kwee tied for 14th and Nguyen held onto a share of 21st.

Texas A&M returns to the course for the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at the Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas Oct. 9-11. The Maroon & White are ranked No. 3 in the country by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.

PlaceTeam/PlayerRound 1Round 2Overall
1Blanca Fernández García-Poggio71 (E)71 (E)142 (E)
T14Lana Calibuso-Kwee74 (+3)76 (+5)150 (+8)
T21Lauren Nguyen74 (+3)78 (+7)152 (+10)

Follow the Aggies

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on FacebookInstagram, and on X by following @AggieWomensGolf.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
The outside of St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan on Friday, September 22, 2023. TDCJ admitted three...
TDCJ admits officer lost gun at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan
Bryan police were notified of a burglary alarm just before 1 a.m. Monday at J. Cody’s Steak and...
‘Uninvited Guest’: Bryan police investigating break-in at BBQ restaurant
College Station Police are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night that involved an SUV and...
College Station Police investigating fatal crash
The State Historic Site is undergoing preservation efforts starting Monday, September 25th
Fanthorp Inn announces it will be temporarily closed for restoration until next summer

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
Aggies still feel confident with Johnson leading team
Stoiana, Kupres claim doubles title at NC State Invitational
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Phillips Earns PGA TOUR Card