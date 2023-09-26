Brenham Police searching for suspect involved in vehicle burglaries

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect.

According to police, the individual was involved in multiple vehicle burglaries at Hohlt Park on Sept. 19.

Anyone who’s seen this person or has any information should contact contact Detective Tiffany Anderson with the Brenham Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 979-337-7370.

