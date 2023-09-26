Bush Library & Museum displays artwork by combat artists

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps Art, is now on display at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum.

The National Museum of the Marine Corps loaned the exhibit to the Bush Library & Museum.

Honor, Courage, Commitment features contemporary marine artwork from the 1980s up through the second decade of the 21st century.

Bush Library & Museum Acting Director Robert Holzweiss says the significance of the exhibit is that all of the artwork was done by Marines who were in the field every day.

“They were on site when the activities happened with real people that they interacted with every day. That’s what makes it really special For us. It’s not something that was thought of later on, it was n this site on the ground.”

Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps Art will be on display until Jan 3, 2024.

