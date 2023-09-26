College Station Police searching for missing teen

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old.

Grace Scott was reported missing Monday night. She was last seen at a home in the 1400 block of Dayton Court.

Grace is 5′2″, 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say she could have left the area with an unrelated person, and may have travelled to Henderson County without her medication.

Anyone with information should call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

@CSTXPolice is looking for information on the location of 17 year old Grace Scott who has been reported missing since 9:30 pm 9/25/23. She may have left the area, please share and let's bring her home! pic.twitter.com/UvrGZuwrtj — Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (@AANBVTX) September 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.