College Station student arrested for making terroristic threat

An anonymous report was made to the school’s administration Tuesday saying that a student had made threatening comments(KBTX)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office arrested a College Station High School student Tuesday for making a terroristic threat.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, an anonymous report was made to the school’s administration Tuesday saying a student had made threatening comments. CSHS administration and a Brazos County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy immediately removed the student from class.

The student was arrested after a thorough investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging students to speak up if they feel threatened or see concerning behavior. Students can report any incidents directly to a SRD, teacher or administrator. For those who may be uncomfortable or unable to do so, there is an anonymous tip application called the P3 Campus App, which is on the home page of each CSISD secondary campus website.

