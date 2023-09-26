Destination Bryan announces theme for this year’s Lighted Christmas Parade

Destination Bryan revealed the theme for this year’s Lighted Christmas Parade Monday.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan revealed the theme for this year’s Lighted Christmas Parade Monday.

Howdy Holidays is the theme this year. Floats will be Texas A&M and Texas-themed.

The parade is on December 7 in Downtown Bryan. The parade will start at 6 p.m. at 24th Street and Bryan Street heading south, turn on 28th, and head back up Main Street.

There will be floats, fire engines, vehicles and more, all decked out in Christmas lights.

Santa Claus is expected to make an appearance at the end of the parade.

To apply to be in the parade click here. Applications close on November 27 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

