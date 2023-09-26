Destination Bryan to host 4th annual Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan is once again turning the streets of Downtown Bryan into Halloweentown.
The 4th annual Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan will be on October 27. Festivities will kick off at 4 p.m. and last until 7 p.m.
It’s a free family-friendly event featuring trick-or-treating, a costume contest, photo stations, crafts and more.
Businesses wanting to get involved can email allison@bryanbroadcasting.com.
