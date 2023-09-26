Destination Bryan to host 4th annual Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan

One family went all out for their costumes, dressing up as cast members from The Night Before...
One family went all out for their costumes, dressing up as cast members from The Night Before Christmas.(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan is once again turning the streets of Downtown Bryan into Halloweentown.

The 4th annual Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan will be on October 27. Festivities will kick off at 4 p.m. and last until 7 p.m.

It’s a free family-friendly event featuring trick-or-treating, a costume contest, photo stations, crafts and more.

Businesses wanting to get involved can email allison@bryanbroadcasting.com.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station Police are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night that involved an SUV and...
College Station Police investigating fatal crash
The Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of the Brazos Valley has been EXTENDED to 1am
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect for the Northern Brazos Valley
On Friday, the Texas A&M University Police Department says it received information regarding a...
Texas A&M University Police issue Sexual Assault Crime Alert
Community organizations join forces for car seat inspection event
Community organizations join forces for car seat inspection event
Bryan police were notified of a burglary alarm just before 1 a.m. Monday at J. Cody’s Steak and...
‘Uninvited Guest’: Bryan police investigating break-in at BBQ restaurant

Latest News

A row of tents line the outside of Kyle Field getting prepared for the Alabama game.
Students have started camping out for the Alabama game.
Rainfall totals from across the Brazos Valley Sunday, September 24th - Monday 25th
Feast/Famine: 24 hour Brazos Valley rainfall totals
A pumpkin patch in Bryan is getting ready for the fall season and supporting the community.
Faith in Action Pumpkin patch proceeds will go towards Habitat for Humanity
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
A row of tents line the outside of Kyle Field getting prepared for the Alabama game.