Faith in Action Pumpkin patch proceeds will go towards Habitat for Humanity

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pumpkin patch in Bryan is getting ready for the fall season and supporting the community.

The pumpkin patch is put on by Faith in Action and partnering with Habitat for Humanity.

All proceeds made will go towards building Habitat For Humanity homes in the Bryan/College Station area.

This is the 9th annual year the pumpkin patch has been held.

The Director of Development for Habitat Humanity, Carl Orozco, hopes to see a good turnout this fall season.

“We just encourage everyone to come out, and take pictures, they are free. We got hay bales and we’ve got a lot of decorations,” he says.

The pumpkin patch is located off of East 29th Street in Bryan, near St. Joseph Hospital.

The patch is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday.

