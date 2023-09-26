Feast/Famine: 24 hour Brazos Valley rainfall totals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rain did some good for parts of the Brazos Valley. Rain caused some frustrations for others. Multiple disturbances dropping south through Texas Sunday and Monday kicked off rounds of scattered rain, thunderstorms, and severe weather across the Lone Star State. The most impactful weather Sunday night pushed wind gusts in excess of 65-70mph across parts of Western Milam County. Enough rain fell in a brief period Monday afternoon, flooding several roads and parking lots in and around Navasota.

Flooding from Monday afternoon's severe storm that left behind a quick 1" to 3" in Navasota



Localized heavy rain will likely take a small dent out of the Extreme and Exceptional Drought for parts of the Brazos Valley but not all. The heaviest and most beneficial rainfall fell over West Milam, far South Brazos, Grimes, Central Madison, Walker, Northern Montgomery, and San Jacinto Counties.

Bryan-College Station officially only managed to collect a near-negligible 0.01″ at Easterwood Airport. No measurable rain was reported in Northeast Bryan at Coulter Field. Meanwhile, a Wellborn weather station off Long Creek Lane caught 0.75″ Monday afternoon. For the month, the official total is behind by 2.76″, with a deficit for the year checking in at 7.54″. As of Monday evening, September 2023 is the fourth driest in Bryan-College Station’s 141 years of record keeping.

Below is a collection of 24-hour rainfall totals (Sunday and Monday) from reporting stations and Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley:

Easterwood Airport: 0.01″

Coulter Field: 0.00″

South Nantucket (South Brazos County): 0.60″

Peach Crossing (South Brazos County): 1.00″

Indian Lakes, College Station: 1.24″

Navasota: 2.98″

Whitehall (Grimes County): 3.40″

Stoneham (Grimes County): 1.00″

Pilgrim Point (Grimes County): 1.61″

Todd Mission (Grimes County): 1.40″

Cross (Grimes County): 1.30″

Iola (Grimes County): 0.60″

Bedias (Grimes County): 0.75″

Anderson (Grimes County): 0.91″

Snook (Burleson County): 0.33″

Keith (Grimes County): 0.82″

Madisonville: 0.46″

Laceola (Madison County): 1.00″

Huntsville: 1.22″

West Fork of the San Jacinto River at Highway 30 (Walker County): 0.56″

Elkins Lake (Walker County): 1.72″

Rockdale (Milam County): 1.10″

Thorndale (Milam County): 0.10″

San Gabriel (Milam County): 1.90″

Riverside (Walker County): 0.44″

Groveton (Trinity County): 0.36″

Coldspring (San Jacinto County): 1.13″

Conroe (Montgomery County): 0.56″

Hempstead (Waller County): 0.37″

Brenham (Washington County): 0.05”

Caldwell (Burleson County): 0.02″

Cameron (Milam County): 0.16″

Hearne (Robertson County): 0.15″

Normangee (Leon County): 0.10″

Hilltop Lakes (Leon County): 0.10″

Franklin (Robertson County): 0.60″

Owensville (Robertson County): 0.70″

Somerville (Burleson County): 0.20″

