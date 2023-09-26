Fire damages RV on Friday in Brazos County

It happened in the area of FM 1179 and Steep Hollow Road.
It happened in the area of FM 1179 and Steep Hollow Road.(Image courtesy: Kylee Quintanilla)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An RV camper was destroyed by fire on Friday afternoon in Brazos County.

It happened in the area of FM 1179 and Steep Hollow Road.

“When I arrived on the scene, the front living area of the RV was on fire. Within just a couple of minutes, the entire trailer had become completely involved. The wind conditions Friday afternoon played a significant role in the rapid rate of fire growth and spread. Both occupants of the RV and their dog were able to make it out of the RV safely with no injuries,” said Brazos County Precinct 3 VFD Chief Matt Drennan.

“While the fire appeared to have started from the front of the RV, an exact cause could not be determined after investigation due to the amount of damage,” said Chief Drennan.

Precinct 3 VFD was assisted by Bryan Fire Department, District 2 VFD, Precinct 4 VFD, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, and Brazos County Constables.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station Police are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night that involved an SUV and...
College Station Police investigating fatal crash
The Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of the Brazos Valley has been EXTENDED to 1am
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect for the Northern Brazos Valley
Bryan police were notified of a burglary alarm just before 1 a.m. Monday at J. Cody’s Steak and...
‘Uninvited Guest’: Bryan police investigating break-in at BBQ restaurant
On Friday, the Texas A&M University Police Department says it received information regarding a...
Texas A&M University Police issue Sexual Assault Crime Alert
The outside of St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan on Friday, September 22, 2023. TDCJ admitted three...
TDCJ admits officer lost gun at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Arson investigators looking into dumpster fire outside College Station apartment complex
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Destination Bryan announces theme for this year’s Lighted Christmas Parade
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died