Historic church asks for help following string of vandalism attacks

Police say they have no information as to who is responsible, but have increased patrolling around the church.
By Anna Maynard
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - First Mexican Baptist Church of Bryan is asking the community for help following several recent vandalism incidents.

The windows of the church are boarded up as a result of the attacks. Police say incidents have been going on for weeks.

Pastor Julian Silva says they’re looking for answers, particularly why the church has been targeted several times.

“We don’t understand why things happen the way they do,” Silva said, “Just the frustration of not knowing.”

The church, which recently celebrated its 100-year anniversary, is turning to the community to help preserve the building. They’re asking for donations to fund repairs and improve security.

“The main thing right now for the building, for the church is security of the church, the building, and the grounds,” Silva said.

Police say they have no new information regarding suspects. If you have any information related to the incidents, contact the Bryan Police Department.

