Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died

Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.(Milam County Jail)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An inmate serving time at the TDCJ’s Mark W. Michael Unit for capital murder has died.

A representative with TDCJ says Shayla Boniello died on Saturday, September 23.

Officials say staff at the Michael Unit found the inmate and life-saving measures were initiated. The inmate was transported to a hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

Boniello pleaded guilty to the killing of 20-month-old Patricia Ann Rader on Dec. 3, 2018, at a home in Rockdale. They were sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

