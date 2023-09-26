Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An inmate serving time at the TDCJ’s Mark W. Michael Unit for capital murder has died.

A representative with TDCJ says Shayla Boniello died on Saturday, September 23.

Officials say staff at the Michael Unit found the inmate and life-saving measures were initiated. The inmate was transported to a hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

Boniello pleaded guilty to the killing of 20-month-old Patricia Ann Rader on Dec. 3, 2018, at a home in Rockdale. They were sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

