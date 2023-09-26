Join the Blinn-Brenham Theatre Arts Program in laughter with a performance of ‘Young Frankenstein’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just in time for spooky season, you can watch the Blinn-Brenham Theatre Arts Program perform Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein.

In this show, the grandson of the infamous Dr. Victor Frankenstein inherits his family’s castle in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick and an attractive lab assistant, it isn’t long before this young Frankenstein finds himself in the shoes of his mad scientist ancestor.

Theatre Arts Director, Brad Nies, says this is a show you won’t want to miss.

“It’s just as funny as the movie. In fact, it’s got a lot more singing and dancing in it and a lot of really funny elements that are going to be great,” he said.

Nies is stepping out of his usual director role to take on the role of “the monster.”

“I have to remind myself that I’m not the director. I am an actor. Working with my students is what makes it all the better. They are just fantastic. Our students that have come in this year are just awesome and they are hilarious in the show,” he said.

Performances run from Oct.19-22 at the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center.

You can purchase your tickets here.

Following Young Frankenstein is a performance of Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol.

In this show, Tiny Tim is determined to have his father home for Christmas day even if it means teaching Ebenezer Scrooge a lesson in kindness. With the help of a few friends, Tiny Tim stages a spectacle filled with ghosts and Christmas cheer in the hopes of warming the heart of London’s stingiest man.

Tiny Tim will run from Nov. 30-Dec. 3.

Tickets are on sale now.

