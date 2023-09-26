Madisonville Christmas Company opens Friday

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Santa will soon have a permanent residence in Madisonville, thanks to the Madisonville Christmas Company opening Friday.

The store will be a destination for all things Christmas. With over 30,000 square-feet, the store will offer a chic boutique experience with curated Christmas looks, décor and gifts all year long.

“If you love Christmas, this will be a really fun place to hang out,” the store’s president Lindsey Allen said.

There are vignette rooms where people can be inspired by the different Christmas looks and shop the items in them. If shoppers need assistance bringing their perfect Christmas vision to life, they can work with the in-house design team to curate their dream look. The Christmas tree bundles will also be for sale.

“We have taken out all guesswork,” co-founder Ashley Rentz said.

To keep shoppers fueled, three eateries will be available. The Café Twelve 25 will have traditional breakfast items, pastries, homemade goods and coffee. The Mantel restaurant and food truck will have Christmas-themed meals and comfort food.

There’s also a food truck park offering meals on the go.

Marcos Leal, the Chef & B, has created menus that will offer a variety of flavors and a twist on familiar dishes.

“You’ll never get bored and think it’s the same ole, same ole,” Leal said.

The Madisonville Christmas Company has yard games, an array of lights and photo-op areas with oversized Christmas decorations, LED cherry trees and interactive ornaments. There will also be photo opportunities with Santa and his antique sleigh from the 1800s.

The team is excited to officially open the doors Friday and give people the opportunity to experience a vision Rentz had about five years ago. It all started when she was shopping for ribbon and couldn’t find exactly what she wanted.

“I was like ‘wouldn’t it be fun to have a little Christmas store,’ and so here we are today,” Rentz said. “It took about three years planning and building and getting everything together. It’s like a dream come true.”

The team chose to place the store in Madisonville because it’s in a central location for those who visit from Austin, Dallas and San Antonio.

“We feel like it’s a day trip for most cities here in Texas,” Allen said.

Later this season, there will be Christmas casitas and cottages for people to rent and stay on location. The team is opening an RV park next year.

The Madisonville Christmas Company grand opening is Friday at 10 a.m. It’s located at 3475 TX-21, right across the street from Buc-ees.

To learn more about the store, click here. You can also stay up to date on Facebook and Instagram.

