Madisonville Police looking for driver and car seen on airport runway

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle.

Tuesday morning around 10:40 a.m., police say a car was caught on camera speeding down the runway of the City of Madisonville Municipal Airport.

The incident damaged the runway pavement.

Anyone who can identify the vehicle or has information should call the Madisonville Police Department at 936-348-3317.

