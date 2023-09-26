Madisonville Police looking for driver and car seen on airport runway

The incident damaged the runway pavement.
The vehicle was caught on camera speeding down the airport runway
The vehicle was caught on camera speeding down the airport runway(Madisonville Police Department)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle.

Tuesday morning around 10:40 a.m., police say a car was caught on camera speeding down the runway of the City of Madisonville Municipal Airport.

The incident damaged the runway pavement.

Anyone who can identify the vehicle or has information should call the Madisonville Police Department at 936-348-3317.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
The outside of St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan on Friday, September 22, 2023. TDCJ admitted three...
TDCJ admits officer lost gun at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan
Bryan police were notified of a burglary alarm just before 1 a.m. Monday at J. Cody’s Steak and...
‘Uninvited Guest’: Bryan police investigating break-in at BBQ restaurant
Grace Scott, 17
College Station Police searching for missing teen
College Station Police are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night that involved an SUV and...
College Station Police investigating fatal crash

Latest News

The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention will hold their first town hall discussion on...
Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention to hold first mental health town hall
Tuesday Night Weather Update - September 26
College Station removed their water restrictions in place last week.
City of College Station rolls back water restrictions
The House is still at a standstill, the UAW strike continues and a GOP debate is upcoming....
Focus at Four: A government shutdown, UAW strike, and more discussed from Washington
Homegrown at Northgate
Visit College Station is kicking off the fall season on October 1st