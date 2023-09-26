Police continue investigating deadly crash on Highway 6

College Station police are still investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday evening on Highway 6.
It happened in the northbound lanes between Horse Haven Lane and Harvey Road and involved an...
It happened in the northbound lanes between Horse Haven Lane and Harvey Road and involved an SUV and a man on a three-wheel trike motorcycle.(Image courtesy: Francisco Velez)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are still investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday evening on Highway 6.

It happened in the northbound lanes between Horse Haven Lane and Harvey Road and involved an SUV and a man on a three-wheel trike motorcycle.

The man on the bike was killed in the collision.

He was identified publicly by police on Monday as William Walker Jr., 77, of College Station.

His next of kin was notified of his passing on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station Police are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night that involved an SUV and...
College Station Police investigating fatal crash
The Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of the Brazos Valley has been EXTENDED to 1am
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect for the Northern Brazos Valley
On Friday, the Texas A&M University Police Department says it received information regarding a...
Texas A&M University Police issue Sexual Assault Crime Alert
Community organizations join forces for car seat inspection event
Community organizations join forces for car seat inspection event
Bryan police were notified of a burglary alarm just before 1 a.m. Monday at J. Cody’s Steak and...
‘Uninvited Guest’: Bryan police investigating break-in at BBQ restaurant

Latest News

One family went all out for their costumes, dressing up as cast members from The Night Before...
Destination Bryan to host 4th annual Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan
A row of tents line the outside of Kyle Field getting prepared for the Alabama game.
Students have started camping out for the Alabama game.
Rainfall totals from across the Brazos Valley Sunday, September 24th - Monday 25th
Feast/Famine: 24 hour Brazos Valley rainfall totals
A pumpkin patch in Bryan is getting ready for the fall season and supporting the community.
Faith in Action Pumpkin patch proceeds will go towards Habitat for Humanity
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
A row of tents line the outside of Kyle Field getting prepared for the Alabama game.