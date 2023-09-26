Police continue investigating deadly crash on Highway 6

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are still investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday evening on Highway 6.

It happened in the northbound lanes between Horse Haven Lane and Harvey Road and involved an SUV and a man on a three-wheel trike motorcycle.

The man on the bike was killed in the collision.

He was identified publicly by police on Monday as William Walker Jr., 77, of College Station.

His next of kin was notified of his passing on Saturday.

