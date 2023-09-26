Sexual Assault Resource Center discusses dating app safety

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Online dating apps are a way to meet people especially if you’re busy, but recent data suggest those apps could be behind nearly one in ten sexual assaults.

Those potential dangers are why the Sexual Assault Resource Center in Bryan says caution is important whenever anyone uses the apps. From texting to sharing to meeting in person, SARC said it’s impossible to tell if the person behind the screen is who they claim to be.

Some of those precautions include not oversharing information, and using privacy tools offered by the app.

“Keeping your confidential information very private, your location is turned off, you want to be careful about what you’re posting, what your sharing with other users on these apps,” Lindsey LeBlanc, SARC Executive Director said.

When users go to meet their match, especially if it’s for the first time, LeBlanc said they should make sure others know who they’re meeting with.

“Meet at a public location, have somewhere that others know where you are so you can stay as safe as possible,” LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc said dating can be dangerous regardless if a person meets someone on an app or it’s someone they know.

“Eighty percent of our survivors are assaulted by someone that they know or someone they’ve been out on a date with,” LeBlanc said.

When a situation feels unsafe, LeBlanc said the best advice she can offer is for people to listen to their gut.

“You can always call 9-1-1 if it’s truly an emergency or again if you’re in a public location or have a friend that knows that you’re meeting someone, have those resources for yourself,” LeBlanc said.

People who have been sexually assaulted can reach out to SARC at its 24/7 hotline at 979-739-1000.

“We’ll assess what’s going on, so we’ll talk with them through whatever situation is happening, gather some information, provide information back to them,” LeBlanc said. “If we are the right resource we’ve got education we can provide, advocacy, we can help them through a number of resources in our programs.”

If SARC isn’t able to assist a victim LeBlanc said SARC will connect them with someone who can.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.