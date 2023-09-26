Stoiana, Kupres claim doubles title at NC State Invitational

CARY, N.C. – Texas A&M women’s tennis’ Mary Stoiana and Mia Kupres claimed the doubles title at the North Carolina State Fall College Ranked Spotlight Invitational, Sunday, at the Cary Tennis Center.

Opening the tournament in group B, No. 19 Stoiana/Kupres defeated Virginia’s No. 46 Annabelle Xu/Melodie Collard (6-0). Quickly following, the tandem faced Texas’ No. 35 Tanya Sasnouskaya/Charlotte Chavatipon taking the match and winning their group (7-5). With two ranked wins under their belt, the duo faced group A’s winners, No. 14 Irina Cantos Siemers/Sydni Ratliff from Ohio State on Sunday to claim the tournament title.

Nicole Khirin/Daria Smetannikov debuted as a pair at the event, securing their first win together over Texas’ No. 35 Tanya Sasnouskaya/Charlotte Chavatipon.

Moving to singles play No. 2 Stoiana, No. 29 Khirin and No. 56 Kupres were all placed in the A-1 bracket, while No. 94 Smetannikov was in the A-2 bracket. Stoiana made quick work of No. 81 Mahak Jain of Georgia Tech (6-1, 6-0). She then faced No. 27 Ratliff defeating her in three sets (6-2, 3-6, 6-1). Continuing her success, Stoiana bested No. 19 UNC’s Carson Tanguilig (6-3, 6-3). However, she fell short in the semifinal round to future A-1 singles winner No. 10 NC State’s Amelia Rajecki. Stoiana faced No. 72 Abigail Rencheli, defeating her (6-1, 4-6, 10-6) to cap off her weekend.

No. 29 Khirin took down No. 71 UVA’s Xu in the opening round (7-6(3), 6-1). She faced No. 5 UNC’s Reese Brantmeier and won the first set 6-3 and was up 3-2 in the second before Brantmeier retired. Khirin moved on to face Rencheli, losing a hard-fought battle in the quarterfinals. Lastly, Khirin defeated No. 80 Lily Jones of Michigan (6-1, 2-6, 10-2).

No. 56 Kupres opened her singles play with a big win over No. 7 South Carolina’s Ayana Akli (6-2, 7-6(7)). Following on from her opening win, Kupres defeated No. 28 Kylie Bilchev of Georgia Tech (6-4, 6-0) before falling to Ohio State’s No. 16 Siemers in the quarterfinals.

In the second half of the bracket, No. 94 Smetannikov bested Duke’s Elle Christensen (6-3, 6-2) before falling to A-2 winner, Sara Ziodato of Virginia. Smetannikov faced Miami’s Audrey Boch-Collins taking her down (6-4, 6-1.) to end her tournament.

UP NEXT

The Aggies head back to Cary, North Carolina for the ITA All-American Championships, September 30-October 8.

MATCH RESULTS

Doubles Results

Thursday

(TAMU) No. 19 Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres Def. (UVA) No. 46 Annabelle Xu/Melodie Collard (6-0)

(TAMU) No. 19 Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres Def. (TEX) No. 35 Tanya Sasnouskaya/Charlotte Chavatipon (7-5)

(UNC) Abigail Forbes/Anika Yarlagadda Def. (TAMU) Nicole Khirin/Daria Smetannikov (7-5)

(NCSU) Sophie Abrams/ Anna Zyryanova Def. (TAMU) Nicole Khirin/Daria Smetannikov (6-4)

Sunday

(TAMU) No. 19 Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres Def. (OSU) No. 14 Irina Cantos Siemers/Sydni Ratliff (6-2)

(TAMU) Nicole Khirin/Daria Smetannikov Def. (TEX) No. 35 Tanya Sasnouskaya/Charlotte Chavatipon (6-3)

Singles Results

Friday

(TAMU) No. 2 Mary Stoiana Def. (GT) No. 81 Mahak Jain (6-1, 6-0)

(TAMU) No. 2 Mary Stoiana Def. (OHST) No. 27 Sydni Ratliff (6-2, 3-6, 6-1)

(TAMU) No. 29 Nicole Khirin Def. (UVA) No. 71 Annabelle Xu (7-6(3), 6-1)

(TAMU) No. 29 Nicole Khirin Def. (UNC) No. 5 Reece Brantmeier (6-3, 3-2 ret.)

(TAMU) No. 56 Mia Kupres Def. (SCAR) No. 7 Ayana Akli (6-2, 7-6(7))

(TAMU) No. 56 Mia Kupres Def. (GT) No. 28 Kylie Bilchev (6-4, 6-0)

(TAMU) No. 94 Daria Smetannikov Def. (DUKE) Elle Christensen (6-3, 6-2)

(UVA) Sara Ziodato Def. (TAMU) No. 94 Daria Smetannikov (6-1, 6-2)

Saturday

(TAMU) No. 2 Mary Stoiana Def. (UNC) No. 19 UNC’s Carson Tanguilig (6-3, 6-3)

(NCSU) No. 10 Amelia Rajecki Def. (TAMU) No. 2 Mary Stoiana (6-4, 6-2)

(NCSU) No. 72 Abigail Rencheli Def. (TAMU) No. 29 Nicole Khirin (7-5, 7-6(4))

(MICH) No. 80 Lily Jones Def. (TAMU) No. 56 Mia Kupres (7-5, 7-5)

(UNC) No. 16 Irina Cantos Siemers Def. (TAMU) No. 56 Mia Kupres (6-2, 7-6(5))

(TAMU) No. 94 Daria Smetannikov Def. (MIA) Audrey Boch-Collins (6-4, 6-1)

Sunday

(TAMU) No. 2 Mary Stoiana Def. (NCSU) No. 72 Abigail Rencheli (6-1, 4-6, 10-6)

(TAMU) No. 29 Nicole Khirin Def. (MICH) No. 80 Lily Jones (6-1, 2-6, 10-2)

(ASU) No. 84 Morlet Def. (TAMU) No. 56 Mia Kupres (0-6, 6-3, 10-6)

(TEX) Nicole Rivkin Def. (TAMU) No. 94 Daria Smetannikov (6-2, 6-4)

