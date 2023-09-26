Students have started camping out for the Alabama game.

A row of tents line the outside of Kyle Field getting prepared for the Alabama game.
By Julia Lewis
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some may say it’s early, but others would not hesitate at the thought of camping out 12 days before the Alabama game’s ticket pull.

Texas A&M students started camping out as early as after the Auburn game on Saturday night.

These students are dedicated Aggies as they hope for the best seats in the house for the October 7th game.

These students will be waiting in line day and night until ticket pull, which is next Monday.

Many students’ overnight setup includes a tent with a mattress, TV, fans, and coolers with beverages.

A student in the pull line, Jackson Mccalmont, comments on the value of being a supportive Aggie fan.

“I think it’s really telling of who the Aggies are that were willing to come out and give up a lot of the portion of our week so that we can get good seats for our team,” he says.

They are hopeful to watch an Aggie win up close and personal.

